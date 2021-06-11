Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Westin Anaheim Opens its Doors

The 618-room property is convenient to the convention center and theme parks.

With 47,542 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and event space, the just-opened Westin Anaheim Resort will be an option for all but the largest groups considering a southern California meeting. And for those that need more space, the north hall of the Anaheim Convention Center is less than a 10-minute walk away.

The hotel has 618 guest rooms, including 121 suites, many with views of Disneyland California Adventure Park, located across Katella Avenue. Disneyland Park is less than a mile to the north.

25_Anabella Ballroom.jpgThe two largest meeting spaces at the property are the 16,120-square-foot Anabella Ballroom (left) and the 8,343-square-foot Carousel Ballroom, both of which are divisible. The remaining space on the meetings floor can be configured in up to nine breakout rooms. Outdoor group spaces include the 3,500-square-foot rooftop lounge that opens later this summer and the 1,566-square-foot pool deck.

Amenities include several full-service dining options. The signature restaurant, Tangerine, and a steakhouse are now open, with a Mexican restaurant, Puesto, opening this summer. Other features include an outdoor pool, fitness studio, and an on-property outlet for purchasing theme park tickets.

The two closest airports are Los Angeles International, 36 miles to the northwest, and John Wayne Airport, 15 miles from the property.

 

