WDW Swan Reserve Aims for Summer Opening

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort’s new cousin, the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, is aiming for a summer 2021 opening. The new Lake Buena Vista, Fla., offering has a similar focus on conventions and events as the existing resort, but its available space is geared more to small and mid-size groups.

The two hotels within the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort offer 2,270 guest rooms and over 333,000 square feet of meeting space, while the new Reserve property will have just 349 guest rooms and 22,000 square feet of function space.

Under construction since 2019 and originally known as The Cove, the new 14-story hotel will include a signature restaurant and bar, lobby lounge, grab-and-go market, health club and pool, and, among its meeting options, a top-floor event space (shown below) with views of the Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme parks. It’s located next to Disney’s Fantasia Gardens miniature golf course.