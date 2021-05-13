Waterfront Michigan Resort Gets $10M Makeover

A two-year renovation has converted the West Bay Beach Holiday Inn Resort in Traverse City, Mich., into a Delamar property. The upscale 173-room hotel is the fourth Delamar to open under luxury-oriented Greenwich Hospitality Group, joining others in Greenwich, Southport, and West Hartford, Conn.

The $10 million upgrade to the waterfront property has redesigned guest rooms, public spaces, and the more than 4,000 square feet of meeting spac Groups as large as 225 people can be seated for dinner in the 3,339-square-foot Leelanau Ballroom. The ballroom connects to the 4,000-square-foot outdoor Lakeshore Terrace with views of Grand Traverse Bay and Power Island. For smaller groups, there’s the 940-square-foot Dayclub meeting room.

The property features a heated indoor pool with hot tub and sauna, heated outdoor pool with cabanas, waterfront patio dining, yoga classes, e-bike and watercraft rentals, sunset cruises, and private charters. A fine-dining restaurant opens in June.

Plans call for further room upgrades, a full-service Delamar Spa, and a protected docking facility for overnight and transient visitors.