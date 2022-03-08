Waterfront Jacksonville Property Revamps its Meeting Space

The 951-room Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront has completed a major renovation of the property’s 118,000 square feet of event space.

The overall look has been updated from brown and tan earth tones to one using shades of blue and gray. The modernized palette is carried through in the carpeting, wall coverings, and doors of the meeting rooms, and is complemented by new light fixtures.

The property’s largest space is the 27,984-square-foot Grand Ballroom, which can accommodate 2,120 guests for a seated banquet. The ballroom’s prefunction area is noted for its chandeliers and arched windows overlooking the St. Johns River.

Some of the other gathering spaces have water views as well, including 20,000 square feet of deck space. The property’s various River Deck balconies can host between 300 and 3,200 people for cocktail receptions, networking events, or presentations. Additional meeting options include junior ballrooms, several boardrooms, and hospitality suites.

The hotel also offers a rooftop pool and 24-hour StayFit gym with views of downtown, as well as three restaurants: Morton’s The Steakhouse, Shore Seafood Grill, and Tavern, serving cocktails and snacks.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront is one mile from the 265,000-square-foot Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center and about 15 miles from Jacksonville International Airport.