Waldorf Astoria Rebrands Luxury Los Cabos Property

This week, Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria brand announced its first Mexico property with the rebranding of the luxe Resort at Pedregal. Located on a 24-acre beachfront site in Cabo San Lucas and only accessible via a private tunnel through the hillside, the renamed Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is short on meeting space but long on the style and cachet that incentive travel programs are looking for.

The property has 119 guest rooms and suites, many with individual plunge pools and views of the ocean. The three meeting rooms include two with 896 square feet of space (seating 30 classroom style), and one with 1,764 square feet, which can accommodate 66 classroom style or up to 110 for a banquet. The Lobby Terrace can host up to 150 for an outdoor reception.

Amenities include five pools, the 12,000-square-foot Waldorf Astoria Spa, the Va y Viene Beach Bar, al fresco dining at the “ocean-to-table” El Farallon, and the property’s signature restaurant Don Manuel’s.



