The safety of events and the wellbeing of delegates has been a top priority in Edmonton since day one. The Edmonton All In team has a robust understanding of the depths of responsibility and the care that must be taken to ensure that every event is not only a success but is a safe place to be. Between their proven track record of safe events held during the COVID 19 pandemic, to their world-class medical facilities, they have an entire city working to perfect their cleaning and safety protocols. Not to mention the city is Canada’s only GBAC STAR™ Accredited destination.

Explore Edmonton in collaboration with the Edmonton International Airport, Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels (EDMH), Oilers Entertainment Group, TRAXX Coachlines, Edmonton Convention Centre and Edmonton EXPO Centre, has successfully secured the Destination Global Biorisk Advisory Council ® (GBAC) STAR™ Accreditation. This positions Edmonton among the healthiest and safest destinations for business and leisure travel in North America and is now one of only four cities throughout North America to have obtained the Destination GBAC STAR™ Accreditation. From touchdown to takeoff, you can rest assured that Edmonton is prepared to provide you with a memorable, and safe stay.

From your arrival at the Edmonton International Airport, to your hotel check-in process and your in-venue experience, visitors can expect an aligned approached to health and safety. All participating GBAC STAR™ properties must show compliance with the same health and safety standards including infectious disease prevention planning, outbreak response planning, PPE protocols, employee training, employee health programs, the use of Health Canada approved disinfection chemicals, Health Canada approved disinfection techniques and more. This means that when your event attendees come to Edmonton, they can be confident when they see the GBAC STAR™ seal as they travel around the city.

Once in Edmonton, you’ll see that they don’t just go big, they go Alberta blue skies, Rocky Mountain tall, best-you’ve-ever-seen big. It’s truly in their DNA. They camp with bison, party under the aurora, and surf on the prairies. From the continent's first, biggest and wildest Fringe Theatre Festival to a shopping mall that at one time had more submarines than the Canadian navy, Edmontonians have never been afraid to do things a little differently. Business travellers will be impressed by the passionate and friendly innovators and entrepreneurs who call Edmonton home, and marvel at the array of exhilarating outdoor adventures, world-class culinary scene, and non-stop event calendar full of exciting festivals and cultural experiences. Spend an evening basking in the glory of the northern lights from their dark sky preserves, or cruise through the North Saskatchewan River Valley (North America’s largest stretch of urban parkland). There is a uniqueness to how Edmontonians do ordinary things, and you’re welcome to be a part of it.

This innovative, big idea, all-hands-on-deck kind of city has come together as a destination to offer perks for business events looking to host their next meeting or convention in Edmonton. They have a team of dedicated event specialists who will work with you every (physically distanced) step of the way. Over the past year, they have learned that everything can change on a moment’s notice, which is why they have worked closely with venues and partners across the city to create flexible contract agreements, monetary incentives, carbon offsetting, no cancellation or attrition fees, and complimentary consultation and support to provide you and your event a lot more certainty for when uncertainty hits.

When they say they are All In, they mean they’re masked, sanitized, organized, and ready to help you execute your vision.