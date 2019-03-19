Virginia Convention Center Hotel Debuts

Located within steps of the Hampton Roads Convention Center and the Hampton Coliseum, a multi-purpose entertainment venue, the Hyatt Place Hampton Convention Center is the 301st Hyatt Place property in the U.S. The new 110-room hotel is also convenient for visitors to Joint Base Langley-Eustis and NASA Langley.

The $11 million property has 2,296 square feet of meeting space in three rooms; the largest venue is 1,270 square feet and can hold up to 180 attendees, and there are two breakout rooms of that can host educational sessions or smaller meetings for up to 80. The hotel has an on-site restaurant and bar, and other amenities include an indoor pool and 24-hour fitness center. Peninsula Town Center, a dining and entertainment district, is a half-mile away. Hyatt Place hotels are designed for business travelers with in-room spacious work spaces, meeting venues, and 24/7 business centers.

Norfolk Virginia International Airport is a 25-minute drive, and Newport News/Williamsburg International is only a 16-minute ride away.