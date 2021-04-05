Skip navigation
Menu
VAbeachDelta0421a1.png
Destination & Venue News

Virginia Beach Gets a Meetings-Friendly Delta by Marriott

The 47th U.S. property for the Delta brand is set in a unique part of the destination: the Chesapeake Bay shoreline.

In late March, the 295-unit Delta by Marriott Virginia Beach debuted with all-suite accommodations and 12,450 square feet of meeting space. 

VAbeachDelta0421b.pngFor business events, the centerpiece spaces are two rooms of similar size: The 3,600-square-foot Carter Hall that’s divisible by three, and the 3,200-square-foot Sunset Ballroom that features an adjacent 1,100-square-foot outdoor deck that can be tented. Four other breakout spaces that are each divisible by two account for the other 5,500 square feet of meeting space. 

VAbeachDelta0421e.pngFor group meals, the Tin Cup Kitchen and Oyster Bar has a main dining room plus a private room for up to 56 people and an outdoor area. The other food and beverage option is Café 2800, a grab-and-go market with sandwiches and snacks as well as a Starbucks counter. 

The Delta is the first meetings-friendly property in Virginia Beach to have a private beach on the Chesapeake Bay to the north—the destination’s other shoreline faces the Atlantic Ocean to the east. The property has sports-equipment rentals for those interested in kayaking, paddleboarding, or other water-based activities. There’s also a fitness center on property.

The Norfolk International Airport is 10 miles from the property, with service from Baltimore; Charlotte, N.C.; Chicago; Newark, N.J.; and Philadelphia.
VAbeachDelta0421c.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
584478046.jpg
A Georgia Meeting Boycott? It’s Complicated
Apr 05, 2021
rio-2.jpg
Multi-Brand Hyatt Development Will Replace Rio Las Vegas
Apr 02, 2021
meeting-vaccination-card.jpg
Have Shot, Will Travel
Apr 02, 2021
Pando-1.png
The Inception Company to Open Second Pando Studio
Apr 01, 2021