Virginia Beach Gets a Meetings-Friendly Delta by Marriott

In late March, the 295-unit Delta by Marriott Virginia Beach debuted with all-suite accommodations and 12,450 square feet of meeting space.



For business events, the centerpiece spaces are two rooms of similar size: The 3,600-square-foot Carter Hall that’s divisible by three, and the 3,200-square-foot Sunset Ballroom that features an adjacent 1,100-square-foot outdoor deck that can be tented. Four other breakout spaces that are each divisible by two account for the other 5,500 square feet of meeting space.



For group meals, the Tin Cup Kitchen and Oyster Bar has a main dining room plus a private room for up to 56 people and an outdoor area. The other food and beverage option is Café 2800, a grab-and-go market with sandwiches and snacks as well as a Starbucks counter.



The Delta is the first meetings-friendly property in Virginia Beach to have a private beach on the Chesapeake Bay to the north—the destination’s other shoreline faces the Atlantic Ocean to the east. The property has sports-equipment rentals for those interested in kayaking, paddleboarding, or other water-based activities. There’s also a fitness center on property.



The Norfolk International Airport is 10 miles from the property, with service from Baltimore; Charlotte, N.C.; Chicago; Newark, N.J.; and Philadelphia.

