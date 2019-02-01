Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to Join Hilton Collection

Hilton’s Curio Collection brand will expand into Las Vegas next year when Virgin Hotels Las Vegas joins the portfolio.

The Virgin property, a rebranding of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, is expected to open in mid-2020 after a multimillion dollar renovation. The project will upgrade the guest rooms and pool deck, expand the casino and events spaces, and add new food and beverage venues, including Virgin’s dining and social club concept known as Commons Club. The property will have 1,500 guest rooms and over 110,000 square feet of meeting space, making it the largest in the Curio Collection.

Under the Hilton umbrella, guests at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas can earn points in the Hilton Honors guest-loyalty program—the only Virgin property to participate.

While this is the first Curio Collection property in Las Vegas, Hilton is already well represented there. Among its properties are four of note for meeting professionals: Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort, Tropicana Las Vegas, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, and Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center.