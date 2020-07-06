Virgin Hotels Debuts on Nashville’s Music Row

If you think you’ve been reading about new hotel openings in Nashville every few months, that’s just about right, and the latest option is from Virgin Hotels. On July 1, the Virgin Hotels Nashville opened its doors in the Music Row neighborhood, the heart of the city’s country music scene. The property is just under a mile from Music City Convention Center and about half a mile from Vanderbilt University.

Naturally, music is celebrated in the design of the property, most notably with a 12-piece ensemble of country music instruments floating from the ceiling of the hotel lobby to welcome guests.

Sleeping rooms at the 262-room property have two spaces separated by a barn-style sliding door, complete with a peephole. On one side is “The Dressing Room” (hallway, dressing area, vanity, makeup desk, shower with a bench, and a closet); and on the other is “The Lounge” (bed, a red SMEG mini-fridge, television, yoga mat, pedestal table, and a built-in window seat). Guests may appreciate the touchless experience enabled by the hotel’s “Lucy” mobile app, which can be used as a room key as well as to control the lighting, television, and thermostat. The app can also be used to order room service and check out.

Meeting space on site is comfortable for small and mid-size groups. The 4,000-square-foot Great Room and the 2,556-square-foot Manor Ballroom are the property’s largest event spaces. The two rooms have a 3,000-square-foot prefunction space between them, and each can be divided into three smaller rooms. Maybelle, a 1,760-square-foot ground-floor event venue, is another option for groups.

The hotel’s main restaurant, Common Club, will open in the fall, but until then there’s the rooftop Pool Club with indoor and outdoor dining and the Funny Library Coffee Shop.

Nashville marks Virgin’s third hotel, following openings in Chicago and Dallas. A fourth property is scheduled to open in the fall in Las Vegas, with others planned for New York City, New Orleans, and Edinburgh, Scotland, in 2021.