Virgin Hotel Opens at Former Hard Rock Las Vegas Location

On March 25, a year and a half after the Hard Rock Las Vegas closed its doors, the property reopened as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. East of the Strip on Paradise Road, the redesigned property offers 1,500 guest rooms (or “chambers” in Virgin lingo) in three towers and 130,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

Operating as part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, events will be backed by the Hilton EventReady with CleanStay program developed during the pandemic to ensure cleanliness and customer-service standards. Meeting space includes Agave Hall, with 28,512 square feet that can be divided into as many as eight rooms; the 15,720-square-foot Primrose Hall; and a number of smaller meeting rooms. Other options for large group events are The Theater, a 4,500-person capacity venue, and The Event Lawn, a 13,000-square-foot outdoor entertainment space

Like other major Las Vegas properties, Virgin will compete for attention through its culinary talent. The hotel features a number of restaurants helmed by celebrity chefs among its 12 food-and-beverage outlets. These include Nobu from noted Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa; Olives from James Beard award-winning Todd English; and Night + Market from Thai chef Kris Yenbamroong.



Other amenities at the new property include the 60,000-square-foot Mohegan Sun Casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a pool area with VIP cabanas opening in May; a spa; and a gym. Virgin Hotels’ app Lucy allows guests to check-in, acts as a mobile room key, controls the room’s lights and thermostat, and can be used to order room service.