Utah’s First Grand Hyatt Set for Park City in 2024

In November, Hyatt Hotels announced that it will open its first Grand Hyatt-branded property in the state of Utah in a town that’s been named the best U.S. ski destination for 11 consecutive years: Park City.



The 387-room Grand Hyatt Deer Valley is expected to debut in November 2024 within the Deer Valley Resort district, home to luxury hotels such as the Montage Deer Valley, the St. Regis Deer Valley, and Stein Eriksen Lodge. As part of a larger expansion plan for Deer Valley Resort that will create a total of 235 ski runs across 10 mountain peaks, the Grand Hyatt is being built as the centerpiece of a ski village that will also feature various shops and restaurants.



The property “will be one of the nation’s few conference facilities set in an easily accessible ski location,” said Gary Barnett, founder and chairman of Extell Development Company, which is building the new hotel.



The Grand Hyatt will have 38,900 square feet of indoor meeting space, including a 10,000-square-foot ballroom (rendering of prefunction space shown here) and more than a dozen breakout rooms. There will also be an outdoor event terrace with panoramic mountain views.



Dining options on property will include a signature restaurant and bar, an après ski bar and grill, and a coffee bistro. For additional dining, Park City’s downtown area is less than one mile from the Deer Valley district. The new hotel will also have a heated outdoor pool and whirlpool open year-round, plus a fitness center.



Grand Hyatt Deer Valley will be 37 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport, a 50-minute drive.