In Utah, New Hotel to Anchor Deer Valley Expansion

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley is set to open in late November, the first property for the Utah ski resort’s new East Village area.

With approximately 400 guest rooms and 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor group space, the new property is positioning itself among the largest mountainside event facilities in the U.S.

Highlights of the property’s meeting space include the 10,057-square-foot Jordanelle Ballroom with a 21-foot ceiling, divisible by six; the 4,248-square-foot Deer Creek Ballroom, divisible by two; and the 3,500-square-foot Hailstone Terrace overlooking the large Jordanelle Reservoir. The meeting space has digital signage, in-house audiovisual support, and an oversized, garage-style entrance to accommodate allow large stages, vehicles, and more.

Located at the base of the Wasatch Mountains, 10 minutes from downtown Park City and 40 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, the new property will offer access to more than 300 new skiable acres for the 2024-25 season, including three new chairlifts. However, it’s also promoting the area’s year-round activities, such as hiking, mountain-biking, and paddleboarding and fishing on the reservoir.

On-site amenities include a heated outdoor pool, three oversized hot tubs, a pool deck with a nighttime entertainment program, and a fitness facility. When the property opens in November, a retreat space will be available, the first phase of the hotel's spa.