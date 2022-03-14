Upstate N.Y. Retreat Opens in April

Two hours north of Manhattan, near New York’s Catskill Mountains, the new Chatwal Lodge could make a relaxing alternative for an executive retreat or small incentive reward program.

Opening in April on the shores of the 1,000-acre Toronto Reservoir, the property has 11 guest rooms, each with the rustic but elegant Adirondack-style “camp” feel. With carved headboards and working fireplaces in the guest rooms, lots of stonework and pine beams, and a moose head perched over the lobby, the lodge will attract those who want a homey and comfortable yet upscale getaway.

Guests can canoe, kayak, or paddleboard on the reservoir; try their flyfishing skills in a private stream that runs through the property; or visit Bethel Woods Center 10 miles down the road, site of the legendary Woodstock Music Festival and now home to other concerts and festivals, as well as a multimedia exhibit on the 1969 event within the on-site museum. Also available at the lodge will be a 4,400-square-foot activity center that can be used for movie screenings, billiards, poker, or other games.

Two banquet spaces—White Birch Hall and an open-air pavilion—can accommodate up to 125 guests.

The lodge is managed by Dream Hotel Group, which also runs The Chatwal, a property in midtown Manhattan; Dream hotels, with locations in Nashville; Hollywood, Calif.; New York City; Miami; Bangkok; and Doha, Qatar; and two additional hotel brands, Unscripted and Time.