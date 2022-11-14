Skip navigation
Menu
LkGeorgeHotel2a.png
Destination & Venue News

Upstate N.Y. Hotel Converting 19th-Century Building to Gala-Event Space

Overlooking Lake George, the Fort William Henry Hotel is spending $3 million on the Carriage House, plus $1 million on upgrades to its conference center.

In Lake George, N.Y., 50 miles north of Albany, a 6,500-square-foot building constructed in the late 1800s will become a unique meeting and gala-event hall by mid-2023.

A part of the 193-room Fort William Henry Hotel, the Carriage House is undergoing a $3 million overhaul that will reinvigorate the post-and-beam architecture and peaked wooden ceilings, while adding a stage and an elevated wraparound deck overlooking the 30-mile-long lake. The building will accommodate 460 guests theater-style and 320 for banquets.

LkGeorgeHotel4.pngThe Carriage House complements the 16,000 square feet of meeting space in the hotel’s conference wing, comprising 12 rooms that include a 3,800-square-foot main room that’s divisible by two. The conference center recently underwent a $1 million renovation of its lighting, décor, and furniture. As for outdoor group space, there are lakeview patios and lawns with fire pits located just behind the hotel lobby, which saw refurbishment of the colonial-style furniture and décor in its own gathering spaces.

Next door to the hotel is Fort William Henry (in photo below, at right), built in 1755 as a base for English soldiers battling the French for territorial control prior to the American Revolution. Historical tours and social events for groups are available there.

Albany International Airport is 54 miles from the Fort William Henry Hotel, a 50-minute drive.

LkGeorgeHotel1.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 10.43.31 AM.png
New Cincinnati Convention Center Hotel Comes into Focus
Nov 07, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 1.48.42 PM.png
Miami Gets Another Upscale Group Property
Nov 04, 2022
CaribeRoyaleOrlando1a.png
Big Orlando Meetings Resort Completes Full Renovation
Nov 01, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-10-31 at 10.43.29 AM.png
SoCal Resort to Complete Meeting Room Makeover
Oct 31, 2022