Upstate N.Y. Hotel Converting 19th-Century Building to Gala-Event Space

In Lake George, N.Y., 50 miles north of Albany, a 6,500-square-foot building constructed in the late 1800s will become a unique meeting and gala-event hall by mid-2023.



A part of the 193-room Fort William Henry Hotel, the Carriage House is undergoing a $3 million overhaul that will reinvigorate the post-and-beam architecture and peaked wooden ceilings, while adding a stage and an elevated wraparound deck overlooking the 30-mile-long lake. The building will accommodate 460 guests theater-style and 320 for banquets.



The Carriage House complements the 16,000 square feet of meeting space in the hotel’s conference wing, comprising 12 rooms that include a 3,800-square-foot main room that’s divisible by two. The conference center recently underwent a $1 million renovation of its lighting, décor, and furniture. As for outdoor group space, there are lakeview patios and lawns with fire pits located just behind the hotel lobby, which saw refurbishment of the colonial-style furniture and décor in its own gathering spaces.



Next door to the hotel is Fort William Henry (in photo below, at right), built in 1755 as a base for English soldiers battling the French for territorial control prior to the American Revolution. Historical tours and social events for groups are available there.



Albany International Airport is 54 miles from the Fort William Henry Hotel, a 50-minute drive.