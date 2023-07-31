Upstate N.Y. Casino Resort to Add Rooms, Double Its Conference Space

Turning Stone Resort Casino opened 30 years ago, and it’s been 20 years since the upstate New York property expanded to 825 guest rooms and added an event center. But over the next two years, the facility is finally in for some major changes.



The Oneida Indian Nation, owner of the 1,600-acre Turning Stone property, has announced a $370 million project that will double the size of the conference center and add a 258-room hotel, new dining and entertainment venues, and a parking garage with 2,000 spaces.



Turning Stone’s 77,000-square-foot conference space expansion will include eight new meeting rooms, a 30,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, a junior ballroom, and an outdoor courtyard for events.



The new 10-story hotel, The Crescent, will have a fine-dining restaurant on the seventh floor with five private dining rooms featuring outdoor patios. The existing hotel will be rebranded as The Brook, and room renovations are planned. The expansion does not add to the property’s casino operations. There are four bars and lounges, three golf courses, and a full-service spa on site.



The property is located in Verona, N.Y., 35 miles east of Syracuse, where attendees can fly into Syracuse Hancock International Airport. It’s also one hour and 45 minutes from Albany International Airport.