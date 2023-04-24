Upscale SoCal Property to Become a Regent

Come late 2023, IHG Hotels & Resorts will open the only Regent property in the United States: a 342-room oceanfront facility to be known as the Regent Santa Monica Beach Hotel.



Built in 1989 and last renovated in 2017, the former Loews Santa Monica has 30,000 square feet of meeting space. The property will get $4 million in upgrades to become a Regent, with much of that money focused on a total guest-room refresh along with 20 rooms becoming fully accessible to hearing-impaired guests and 12 rooms fully accessible to mobility-impaired guests. Other upgrades will come to the beachfront pool deck, the spa and wellness center, and a new restaurant under the direction of a celebrity chef whose name has not yet been released.



The owner of the property, Strategic Hotels & Resorts, has 13 other luxury hotels and resorts in the United States, including two Intercontinental hotels.



The Regent Santa Monica Hotel will be one block from the famed Santa Monica pier; half a mile from the open-air shopping and dining districts known as Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Place; eight miles from the UCLA campus and The Getty Center; and 11 miles from Los Angeles International Airport, a 25-minute drive.