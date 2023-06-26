Skip navigation
EstanciaLead.png
Destination & Venue News

Upscale SoCal Hotel Refreshes Guest Rooms, Outdoor Event Spaces

The six event lawns at the 210-unit Estancia La Jolla can be used for breakout sessions in addition to receptions and meals.

Set between the campus of University of California at San Diego and the famed Torrey Pines Golf Course, Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa has completed a full renovation of its 210 guest rooms and suites. In addition, the property’s five event lawns, ranging in size from 1,140 square feet to 3,140 square feet, have been refreshed for a variety of group uses, including breakout sessions. Lastly, a sixth event lawn of 1,000 square feet was recently unveiled.

EstanciaBedrm.pngDesigned as a 10-acre complex of one-, two-, and three-story buildings with the event lawns between them, the hotel and its redesigned guest rooms are a nod to the area’s past and present. They blend elements of the property’s equestrian roots with modern-luxury accents including tile and carpeted flooring, wood furniture, sliding barn doors, and textured fabrics. Every room also offers a view of the garden-like grounds.

Along with the six event lawns totaling 10,000 square feet, Estancia La Jolla offers a 6,850-square-foot ballroom divisible by five; a 3,920-square-foot junior ballroom divisible by two; the 125-seat Learning Theater; and five breakout rooms.EstanciaJrBlrm.png

Also on property are the high-ceilinged Greenfinch Restaurant and Bar with an adjoining balcony, and the outdoor, partially covered Mustangs and Burritos restaurant. The 7,000-square-foot spa and fitness center has been rated tops in the area by San Diego Magazine.

Estancia La Jolla is less than half a mile from the high bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and 15 miles from San Diego International Airport, a 25-minute drive.
EstanciaLrgCtrEventLawn.png

 

