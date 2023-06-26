Upscale SoCal Hotel Refreshes Guest Rooms, Outdoor Event Spaces

Set between the campus of University of California at San Diego and the famed Torrey Pines Golf Course, Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa has completed a full renovation of its 210 guest rooms and suites. In addition, the property’s five event lawns, ranging in size from 1,140 square feet to 3,140 square feet, have been refreshed for a variety of group uses, including breakout sessions. Lastly, a sixth event lawn of 1,000 square feet was recently unveiled.



Designed as a 10-acre complex of one-, two-, and three-story buildings with the event lawns between them, the hotel and its redesigned guest rooms are a nod to the area’s past and present. They blend elements of the property’s equestrian roots with modern-luxury accents including tile and carpeted flooring, wood furniture, sliding barn doors, and textured fabrics. Every room also offers a view of the garden-like grounds.



Along with the six event lawns totaling 10,000 square feet, Estancia La Jolla offers a 6,850-square-foot ballroom divisible by five; a 3,920-square-foot junior ballroom divisible by two; the 125-seat Learning Theater; and five breakout rooms.



Also on property are the high-ceilinged Greenfinch Restaurant and Bar with an adjoining balcony, and the outdoor, partially covered Mustangs and Burritos restaurant. The 7,000-square-foot spa and fitness center has been rated tops in the area by San Diego Magazine.



Estancia La Jolla is less than half a mile from the high bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and 15 miles from San Diego International Airport, a 25-minute drive.

