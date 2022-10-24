Upscale San Jose Property Completes Major Renovation

Part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, The Hayes Mansion San Jose has reopened after a $20 million refresh of its 214 guest units, 33,000 square feet of indoor event space, and unique lobby area that was once the centerpiece of a private estate.



Built in 1905 on six acres less than 10 miles south of downtown San Jose, the property offers IACC-certified meeting space across 24 conference rooms. These include a divisible ballroom of 6,600 square feet with an adjacent 3,200-square-foot terrace, as well as a 3,000-square-foot junior ballroom that’s also divisible. A 20,000-square-foot event lawn has mountain views and can be tented, though San Jose receives only 17 inches of rain a year, less than half the U.S. average.



The property’s 190 guest rooms and 24 suites have been remodeled with light and dark wood, hand-forged iron accent pieces, and improved technology such as bedside USB charging ports and upgraded wireless internet.



For meals and social events, the Palm & Ember restaurant features a new lounge area with blue-green tones, classic tiles, wood and brass fixtures, and quartz countertops. The space flows into the 150-person dining room and out to a 40-seat terrace and garden dining area. Many of the herbs and ingredients used in the restaurant’s dishes come from The Hayes Mansion’s garden.



The property, listed on the U.S. Register of Historic Places, also features a 24-hour fitness center, a heated outdoor pool, and a whirlpool. It is 12 miles from Norman Mineta San Jose International Airport, a 20-minute drive. It’s 43 miles from San Francisco International Airport and 44 miles from Oakland International Airport, both a 50-minute drive.