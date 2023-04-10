Upscale Orlando-Area Hotel Expands, Adds Meeting Space

On the northeastern edge of Orlando, The Alfond Inn is a 10-year-old boutique hotel on the campus of Rollins College, a small liberal-arts institution founded in 1885. Come this summer, the 112-room property will grow to 183 rooms while its formal meeting space will grow to 12,500 square feet.



A new 71-room wing will be ready by late July, as will a new breakout room and boardroom that add 2,400 square feet of event space to the existing 10,000 square feet. That space comprises a 5,000-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by five, a 2,000-square-foot breakout room that’s divisible by two, and a 1,000-square-foot boardroom. For receptions, the Conservatory is at the center of the hotel, with a high glass-domed ceiling and access to a 10,000-square-foot courtyard, event lawn, and deck.



Also part of the hotel’s new wing is the Spa at The Alfond, which will offer signature treatments, steam rooms, a sauna, a fitness area, the hotel’s second swimming pool with private cabanas, and an extensive outdoor living room that’s available for private events. In addition, all 112 guest rooms in the original building have been renovated; Hamilton’s Kitchen restaurant has an upgraded private dining room; and a new lobby café will serve crepes, coffee, light bites, beer, and wine adjacent to a refreshed library/parlor room that can be reserved for private events.



Owned by Rollins College, The Alfond Inn is distinguished by its philanthropic mission: directing all net operating income to scholarships. Since 2013, the Alfond Scholars Program has awarded nearly $10 million in scholarships.



The Alfond Inn at Rollins is located 14 miles north of Orlando International Airport, a 25-minute drive.