Destination & Venue News

Upscale Hotels Begin Offering Spaces for One-Day Meetings

Need a safe space for a team meeting and your office is closed? Luxury hotels in various cities are adapting guest rooms for business meetings.

While large, multi-day meetings and events are still not happening in the U.S., some smaller employee team meetings or client meetings are going ahead. Before COVID-19, these types of events might have taken place in the office conference room, but with offices closed and staffs working remotely, meeting planners must look elsewhere. Convene, a day-meeting and workspace company, has seven locations in the U.S., but unfortunately all of them are closed for the foreseeable future.

To fill this emerging need, hotels are offering short-term rentals of guest rooms and meeting space for those not sleeping on property. Dayuse.com, a website for booking hotels that rent rooms during the day, has been operating since 2010. Many of the more than 5,000 hotel rooms available are close to airports, allowing business travelers to work conveniently close to the terminal before a flight without leaving the office early and getting stuck in traffic. Others are used for business meetings or simply as a quiet place to work, and rates are cheaper for a daytime stay than an overnight.

During the pandemic, some high-end properties are offering day rates for businesspeople to take advantage of rooms that are frequently cleaned, often in central locations, and offer Wi-Fi, F&B, and other services. According to this article in Barronsluxury lodgings are converting guest rooms into private office spaces. Offices at the London West Hollywood is one such program, where several 725-square-feet suites with wet bars, private balconies, and new office furniture are available for rent for daily shifts.

This concept is useful for businesses where employees are working from home but occasionally require meeting rooms, and it provides a source of revenue for hotels suffering from low occupancy rates.

