Skip navigation
Menu
LanghamBoston.png
Destination & Venue News

Upscale Boston Hotel Unveils New Ballroom and Indoor Promenade

The Langham expands to more than 13,000 square feet of event space with the introduction of the Wilson Ballroom and adjacent prefunction space.

Housed in a 100-year-old former Federal Reserve Bank building that straddles the financial and waterfront districts in Boston, the 312-unit Langham Boston unveiled its new, 3,050-square-foot Wilson Ballroom in mid-July. The new venue follows a top-to-bottom renovation of the hotel that finished in June 2021.

The second ballroom on property, the Wilson is 500 square feet larger than the Grant Ballroom. Both are divisible, bringing the hotel’s total number of breakout spaces to 13. And with the addition of the Wilson Ballroom Promenade—a long prefunction area with floor-to-ceiling glass that overlooks the neighborhood’s green space, Post Office Square—the hotel’s event space now totals 13,000 square feet.

The most interesting meeting space: The 1,300-square-foot Wyeth Room (photo below), with a gold-coffered ceiling and two wall murals commissioned by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston a century ago.

LanghamBostonGranaRestaurant.pngThe Langham’s Italian restaurant, Grana (in photo), is set in the former bank’s grand hall and is open for breakfast and lunch daily but also for private receptions and dinners. And the British-inspired bar The Fed offers small plates and cocktails plus pints from local, national, and international breweries.

The hotel is located within six blocks of Long Wharf, the Old South Meeting House (site of the Boston Tea Party), and Faneuil Hall’s famed indoor/outdoor marketplace. Logan International Airport is a 15-minute drive from the hotel.
LanghamBostonWyethRoom.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
FlightMap0722.png
Discount Airline Moves Into Major Airlines’ Hub Cities
Jul 21, 2022
AstraHotel_2022_Lobby3.jpg
New Hotel Opens in Convenient Seattle Location
Jul 18, 2022
©AlyssaRosenheck2022-107.jpg
Historic Nashville Property Gets a Makeover
Jul 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 4.11.00 PM.png
San Antonio Meetings Hotel and Nearby Alamo Wrapping Up Renovations
Jul 12, 2022