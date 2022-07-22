Upscale Boston Hotel Unveils New Ballroom and Indoor Promenade

Housed in a 100-year-old former Federal Reserve Bank building that straddles the financial and waterfront districts in Boston, the 312-unit Langham Boston unveiled its new, 3,050-square-foot Wilson Ballroom in mid-July. The new venue follows a top-to-bottom renovation of the hotel that finished in June 2021.



The second ballroom on property, the Wilson is 500 square feet larger than the Grant Ballroom. Both are divisible, bringing the hotel’s total number of breakout spaces to 13. And with the addition of the Wilson Ballroom Promenade—a long prefunction area with floor-to-ceiling glass that overlooks the neighborhood’s green space, Post Office Square—the hotel’s event space now totals 13,000 square feet.



The most interesting meeting space: The 1,300-square-foot Wyeth Room (photo below), with a gold-coffered ceiling and two wall murals commissioned by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston a century ago.



The Langham’s Italian restaurant, Grana (in photo), is set in the former bank’s grand hall and is open for breakfast and lunch daily but also for private receptions and dinners. And the British-inspired bar The Fed offers small plates and cocktails plus pints from local, national, and international breweries.



The hotel is located within six blocks of Long Wharf, the Old South Meeting House (site of the Boston Tea Party), and Faneuil Hall’s famed indoor/outdoor marketplace. Logan International Airport is a 15-minute drive from the hotel.

