Destination & Venue News

Upgrade Your Virtual, Hybrid, and In-Person Events

Produce immersive and interactive events with Cvent Attendee Hub

 

Built on one of the best event marketing and management platforms in the market, the Cvent Attendee Hub enables event organizers to easily build highly engaging events. With purpose-built attendee navigation and multiple options for attendees to engage with speakers, sponsors, and each other, your event is destined to delight audiences.

    For event organizers, the ability to have a single source of truth for all of your event data allows you to quickly discover insights that matter. By monitoring the variety of ways that attendees interact you can begin to develop a clear picture of interest, and develop an attendee engagement score that can be used to get qualified leads to your sales team. 

    Our 800+ customer success team is skilled at delivering 24/7 personalized attention. And our enterprise-class security, stability, and scale allows you to be confident that our comprehensive platform can support your entire event program.  

    For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on FacebookTwitter or LinkedIn.

    Product benefits:

    • Drive attendee engagement: encourage attendee participation with interactive and personalized content 
    • Capture event data: one source of event and attendee data to power smarter, faster follow up 
    • Deliver sponsor value: attract sponsors with powerful awareness and lead generation tools

     

