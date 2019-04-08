Upgrade for Guest Rooms at Renaissance Dallas

The Renaissance Dallas Hotel has completed a redesign of its 484 guest rooms and 30 suites, the second phase of a major renovation of the 30-story property in downtown Dallas’ Market Center. The property is about two miles from the American Airlines Center and three miles from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas.

The guest rooms have been updated in shades of blue and tan, and include landscape murals and wood accents. Guests will also find an outdoor rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, and Asador, a Latin-influenced restaurant.

Phase one of the renovation was completed in 2014 and included an expansion and refurbishment of all public areas and meeting spaces. The property’s 51,753 square feet of meeting space includes 34 meeting rooms, the largest of which is the 15,921-square-foot Grand Ballroom.