Update Your Files: Washington State CC Is Changing its Name

On April 18, after being known for 33 years as the Washington State Convention Center, Seattle’s main meetings and expo venue will be known by a new name: Seattle Convention Center.

The change reflects not only the building’s hometown but also its connection to local residents. “Seattle Convention Center isn’t just for conventions. Both buildings are designed to serve as a hub of activity where the community can intermingle with event attendees to enjoy dining, retail, and an expansive art collection,” said Frank Finneran, board chair of the Washington State Convention Center Public Facilities District, parent organization of SCC.

Finneran mentions two buildings, but there will soon be three. The SCC campus includes Arch at 705 Pike, the original building; Arch at 800 Pike, formerly known as The Conference Center; and Summit, which is scheduled to open one block north in January 2023. (Read about Summit here.) The original building has more than 205,000 square feet of exhibit space, a 45,000-square-foot ballroom divisible by four, and 57,000 square feet of meeting room space. The 800 Pike building includes 35,000 square feet of meeting rooms.