Update on S.W. Florida’s Sunseeker Resort

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor going up in Port Charlotte, Fla., has seen more than its share of challenges: Though it originally planned to open in spring 2021, construction was shut down by the pandemic in 2020 and then set back further by Hurricane Ian, which toppled cranes and caused other damage on site.

With construction now progressing, the new-build resort has announced it is taking reservations starting in October for its 785 guest rooms and 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.



The event space will encompass a 15,000-square-foot main ballroom, 5,500-square-foot junior ballroom, two executive boardrooms, 12 meeting rooms, and an “ideation suite” with three breakout rooms. The Great Egret main ballroom features a 22-foot ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over Charlotte Har bor.



The 22-acre property will have two pools, 20 restaurants and bars, an 18-hole golf course (open exclusively to hotel guests), a spa with 10 treatment rooms, and a 7,100 square-foot fitness center.



The property is the first resort subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Co., the parent company of Allegiant Air, and is aligned with Associated Luxury Hotels International. It’s located a 45-minute drive north of Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers and one-hour drive south of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.