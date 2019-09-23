Skip navigation
Menu
Blake Henry2_horiz2.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Two Minutes with Blake Henry: Emphasize the Experience

The new general manager at the Kentucky International Convention Center brings 20 years of experience to the job.

Louisville, Ky., opened an expanded, updated, and renamed meetings and events facility in mid-2018 after a two-year, $207 million renovation project, and this summer the Kentucky International Convention Center welcomed Blake Henry as its new general manager. Henry brings 20 years of experience as a facility executive, most recently as general manager of Cross Insurance Center Arena and Convention Center Complex in Bangor, Maine. We asked him to share some thoughts on the experience he brings to the job.

MeetingsNet: Looking back over your career, what have you learned about what conference planners need from facilities that you didn’t know when you started the business?
Henry: Keep your venue unique and interesting, and emphasize the experience.  A majority of travel planning is motivated by experiencing something new.  Every time you connect a visitor with an authentic, local experience, you’re heading in the right direction. 

MeetingsNet: What’s the most memorable conference experience you’ve ever attended from the perspective of conference design?
Henry:  We recently had the pleasure of hosting professional development conference for meeting professionals here at the Kentucky International Convention Center. The expo hall layout really allowed activation and engagement with their guests. From a “puppy lounge,” to a coffee shop, a skateboard ramp, and a rock-climbing wall, the design encouraged guests to make meaningful connections while having memorable experiences.    

MeetingsNet: What might someone be surprised to learn about you?
Henry:  I’m an avid yogi and also a pilot!

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
BeijingDaxingAirport.jpg
New Beijing Airport Changes Asia Pacific's Travel Landscape
Sep 23, 2019
Magazine_London.png
London’s Latest Meeting Venue Has 26-Foot Ceilings and Skyline Views
Sep 19, 2019
Hotel exterior Grosvenor Square.jpg
Biltmore Mayfair Opens on London’s Grosvenor Square
Sep 19, 2019
xcaret_ballroom.jpg
Riviera Maya Eco-Resort to Add Second All-Inclusive Property
Sep 18, 2019