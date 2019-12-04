Two All-Inclusive Resorts, One Large Meeting Facility

Two Hyatt properties have debuted in the Dominican Republic in a 40-acre beachfront campus with more than 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana all-inclusive resorts have 375 guest suites each and are located on Juanillo Beach in the gated community of Cap Cana.

The resorts share 19 meeting spaces, including a 14,488-square-foot ballroom with an adjacent 28,500-square-foot event lawn. The 16 breakout rooms are equipped with projectors and videoconferencing equipment, and there is an onsite audiovisual team. In addition to the lawn, a covered terrace and a 300-seat, open-air theater are available for outdoor events.

There are nine restaurants on the resorts’ campus, offering everything from pizza to French-Tahitian dishes, and Journeys, serving Hindu cuisine, is designed to make diners feel as though they are on an Indian train journey, including vintage décor and an Indian train carriage.

The resorts are five minutes from an award-winning golf course and home to a 14,000-square-foot fitness center, and multiple infinity pools bordering the beach. The 26,900-square-foot underground Larimar Spa is designed to evoke a cenote with a sky-lit lagoon and a hydrotherapy pool featuring a waterfall.

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana are located 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport.