Skip navigation
Menu
Punta_Cana_Lobby.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Two All-Inclusive Resorts, One Large Meeting Facility

A private beachfront campus offers 750 guest rooms and more than 50,000 square feet of event space.

Two Hyatt properties have debuted in the Dominican Republic in a 40-acre beachfront campus with more than 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana all-inclusive resorts have 375 guest suites each and are located on Juanillo Beach in the gated community of Cap Cana.

The resorts share 19 meeting spaces, including a 14,488-square-foot ballroom with an adjacent 28,500-square-foot event lawn. The 16 breakout rooms are equipped with projectors and videoconferencing equipment, and there is an onsite audiovisual team. In addition to the lawn, a covered terrace and a 300-seat, open-air theater are available for outdoor events.

There are nine restaurants on the resorts’ campus, offering everything from pizza to French-Tahitian dishes, and Journeys, serving Hindu cuisine, is designed to make diners feel as though they are on an Indian train journey, including vintage décor and an Indian train carriage.

The resorts are five minutes from an award-winning golf course and home to a 14,000-square-foot fitness center, and multiple infinity pools bordering the beach. The 26,900-square-foot underground Larimar Spa is designed to evoke a cenote with a sky-lit lagoon and a hydrotherapy pool featuring a waterfall.

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana are located 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport.

Punta_cana_Journeys.png

Punta_cana_ballroom.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
MemphisCCexterior.png
New Name, Improved Space for Memphis Convention Facility
Dec 03, 2019
oregon_cc_white.jpg
Two Openings in Oregon: An Upgraded Convention Center and New Hotel
Dec 03, 2019
GettyImages-1152955424.jpg
MicroTek Gets a Makeover
Dec 02, 2019
JWmarriottdesertsprgs.jpg
California Resort Unveils Big Renovation
Dec 02, 2019