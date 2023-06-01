Tropicana Las Vegas Closing: Bad News, Good News

Bally’s Corporation, owner of the Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, has come to a tentative agreement with the Oakland Athletics professional baseball team. It plans to demolish the 66-year-old property, with 1,470 guest rooms and 100,000 square feet of event space, to make way for a 38,000-seat stadium for the Athletics. If all goes as planned, the property will close in early 2025 and the ballpark will be completed by spring of 2027.

However, once the ballpark is completed, Bally’s plans to build a new casino hotel next door featuring 1,500 guest rooms and roughly the same amount of event space. Further, the location of the ballpark on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Boulevard will make pro baseball games an appealing social activity for business groups using other hotels on the Strip.

The new baseball stadium, which still awaits approval of a funding bill by the Nevada legislature, comes on the heels of the 2016 opening of the T-Mobile Arena, home of pro hockey’s Vegas Golden Knights, located behind the New York-New York and Monte Carlo properties on the Strip; and Allegiant Stadium, home of pro football’s Las Vegas Raiders, which opened in 2020 across Interstate 15 just west of the Strip. A bridge over the highway provides pedestrian access from the Strip to the stadium in about 15 minutes.