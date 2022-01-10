Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 3.13.46 PM.png
Destination & Venue News

Tower Addition to Create Columbus’s First 1,000-Room Property

The expansion at the Hilton Columbus Downtown is on schedule for a fall opening.

The countdown for this fall’s opening of the Hilton Columbus Downtown expansion is on. Ten years after the property’s debut, a second tower will come online, doubling its current inventory of 532 guest rooms and making it the first hotel in Ohio with 1,000 rooms.

Hilton Columbus Downtown currently offers 24,786 square feet of meeting and event space, and the new tower will add another 30,000 square feet, including a 15,000-square-foot ballroom.

walkway.jpgIf that’s not enough, the Hilton is connected by covered walkway (shown) to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, which offers 1.8 million square feet of meeting space in a downtown setting, just a block from the green space of 32-acre Goodale Park in one direction and Nationwide Arena in another.
 
The hotel’s new tower will have 28 floors (only nine other buildings in Columbus have more), and designers have made the most of it, planning a rooftop bar called Stories on High, with panoramic views of the city.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GrandRapidsAmwayHotel0122a.png
Michigan Hotel Redo: Not Rapid, but Grand
Jan 07, 2022
Expanded Convention Center Coming to Bluegrass Country
Jan 05, 2022
Lobby Marriott Bethesda Downtown.jpg
New Marriott Hotel—and Headquarters—Coming Soon to Bethesda, Md.
Jan 04, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 11.57.27 AM.png
Convenience and Elegance in a New U.K. Fairmont
Jan 03, 2022