Three Wins for Phoenix

As travel and meetings begin to return, the desert capital has several positive developments under its belt.

• Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix is flying high, with top ranking in the J.D. Power 2020 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Among mega airports—those with 33 million or more passengers per year—Sky Harbor scored the highest in passenger satisfaction. The annual survey, now in its 15th year, asks travelers about the terminal facilities, the arrival/departure experience, baggage claim, security, check-in/baggage check, and food, beverage, and retail.

• The airport was also recognized this year for its sustainability efforts.

Sky Harbor, which has maintained Level 2 status in the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program since 2014, this year advanced to Level 3 Accreditation. It’s one of only seven airport systems in the U.S. and 17 airports overall in North America that have reached this level. The change reflects energy conservation measures as well as initiatives around solar power.

• A 79-room boutique property opened four miles north of the convention center in September. The new $25-million ARRIVE Phoenix is designed to be fun and stylish, with complimentary popsicles at check-in and pink foosball tables around the pool. The Phoenix property is the fifth for the brand, following openings in Austin, Texas; Memphis, Tenn.; Palm Springs, Calif.; and Wilmington, N.C.