Thompson San Antonio Opens in the Arts District

Thompson San Antonio opened in late February just across the Riverwalk from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and about a mile from the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The 162-room property brings a stylish meeting option to the Arts District on the northern end of the city’s popular waterway.

The hotel’s interior event spaces include a 2,574-square-foot ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows; a 2,111-square-foot foyer; and a 678-square-foot executive boardroom (pictured below). Outdoors, the 5,836-square-foot Cenote Pool Deck can host up to 350 guest and offers views of the city and River Walk. There’s also a rooftop lounge and event space that can be used by smaller groups for special events.

Thompson, a Hyatt brand since 2019, is known for its boutique styling. For this new San Antonio property, that sensibility is reflected in the use of steel, natural wood, and leather design elements and an overall residential feel. Guest rooms have an equestrian feel and include an espresso and coffee bar plus locally sourced products

Amenities at the hotel include the 5,000-square-foot Thompson Spa; two bars; and two restaurants, including Landrace under the guidance of Chef Steve McHugh, a James Beard Award finalist.



Thompson Hotels opened another Texas property in last fall; the Thompson Dallas has 219 rooms in the redeveloped the First National Bank Tower.