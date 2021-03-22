Skip navigation
Menu
Thompson San Antonio Lobby .jpg
Destination & Venue News

Thompson San Antonio Opens in the Arts District

A new 162-room hotel for smaller groups fronts the northern River Walk.

Thompson San Antonio opened in late February just across the Riverwalk from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and about a mile from the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The 162-room property brings a stylish meeting option to the Arts District on the northern end of the city’s popular waterway.

The hotel’s interior event spaces include a 2,574-square-foot ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows; a 2,111-square-foot foyer; and a 678-square-foot executive boardroom (pictured below). Outdoors, the 5,836-square-foot Cenote Pool Deck can host up to 350 guest and offers views of the city and River Thompson San Antonio -Boardroom Setup.jpgWalk. There’s also a rooftop lounge and event space that can be used by smaller groups for special events.

Thompson, a Hyatt brand since 2019, is known for its boutique styling. For this new San Antonio property, that sensibility is reflected in the use of steel, natural wood, and leather design elements and an overall residential feel. Guest rooms have an equestrian feel and include an espresso and coffee bar plus locally sourced products

Amenities at the hotel include the 5,000-square-foot Thompson Spa; two bars; and two restaurants, including Landrace under the guidance of Chef Steve McHugh, a James Beard Award finalist.

Thompson Hotels opened another Texas property in last fall; the Thompson Dallas has 219 rooms in the redeveloped the First National Bank Tower.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Ven at Embassy Row -lobby view rendering.jpg
New Property Brings Hygge to D.C.’s Dupont Circle
Mar 19, 2021
SavannahCC0321a.png
Savannah C.C. Expansion Breaks Ground for Fall 2023 Completion
Mar 18, 2021
hotel-sourcing.jpg
Are You Ready to Source Meeting Hotels Again?
Mar 18, 2021
View of lobby from rendezVu.PNG
New Hotel Coming to the Heart of the Texas Medical Center
Mar 17, 2021