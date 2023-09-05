Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2023-09-05 at 1.49.12 PM.png
A rendering of the Thompson Houston (high rise on the right), which plans a late November opening.
Destination & Venue News

Thompson Brand Grows with Fall Opening in Houston

With two ballrooms and a helipad, the new property hopes to deftly mix meetings and luxury.

Hyatt’s Thompson hotel brand plans a late November opening for a new property near downtown Houston along Buffalo Bayou, a 2.3-mile-long municipal park. The hotel is about a mile from Houston’s Theater District and two miles from the George R. Brown Convention Center and the nearby Toyota Arena, home of the Houston Rockets basketball team.

Hoping to stand out among the city’s luxury properties, the 36-story, new-build Thompson Houston will include 34 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows among its 172 guest rooms, a spa and wellness center, three upscale restaurants, and a helipad.

Screen Shot 2023-09-05 at 1.48.42 PM.pngThe 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space at the property includes two ballrooms, the 8,050-square-foot Vesper and the 3,060-square-foot Capella, each divisible into three spaces. A 2,509-square-foot rooftop pool deck with views of the Houston skyline will be available for special events of up to 280 people.

Thompson Houston follows recent Thompson openings in Austin, Denver, San Antonio, and Dallas. Thompson Palm Springs currently has a May 2024 opening planned.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
W Hotel 4-20230195.jpg
W Miami Beach Builds Projection Mapping into its Ballroom
Sep 06, 2023
MauiCoast.jpg
Is It Tactless to Meet in Maui Now?
Sep 05, 2023
CrystalSprings0923a.png
N.J. Resort Adds Ballroom, Pavilion, and “Rage Room”
Sep 01, 2023
SAINT-JOHNS-RESORT-CAPTURED-BY-KELSEY-19.jpg
At a Former Seminary Turned Resort, All Profits Go to Charity
Aug 29, 2023