Thompson Brand Grows with Fall Opening in Houston

Hyatt’s Thompson hotel brand plans a late November opening for a new property near downtown Houston along Buffalo Bayou, a 2.3-mile-long municipal park. The hotel is about a mile from Houston’s Theater District and two miles from the George R. Brown Convention Center and the nearby Toyota Arena, home of the Houston Rockets basketball team.

Hoping to stand out among the city’s luxury properties, the 36-story, new-build Thompson Houston will include 34 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows among its 172 guest rooms, a spa and wellness center, three upscale restaurants, and a helipad.



The 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space at the property includes two ballrooms, the 8,050-square-foot Vesper and the 3,060-square-foot Capella, each divisible into three spaces. A 2,509-square-foot rooftop pool deck with views of the Houston skyline will be available for special events of up to 280 people.



Thompson Houston follows recent Thompson openings in Austin, Denver, San Antonio, and Dallas. Thompson Palm Springs currently has a May 2024 opening planned.