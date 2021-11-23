Skip navigation
A Thompson Boutique to Open in Denver’s LoDo

A modest amount of meeting space but lots of style in this new-build property opening next month.

Hyatt’s Thompson hotel brand is set for a January 2022 opening in Denver’s Lower Downtown (LoDo) area, a short walk to the 16th Street Promenade and historic Larimer Square, and less than a mile from the Colorado Convention Center.

The 216-room boutique property is Thompson’s first in Colorado, following openings in Savannah and San Antonio in 2021. Meeting space at the new-build property includes the 2,193-square-foot Mattie Silks ballroom and the 1,075-square-foot Kate Filton meeting room. (The rooms get their names from two madams from the late 1900s said to be involved in a two-woman gun duel.) Screen Shot 2021-11-23 at 1.12.28 PM.png

Groups can also make use of the 1,638-square-foot, sixth-floor Reynard Social Lounge, with three spaces for small events: the garden room, the living room, and the library.

James Beard Award finalist and Michelin-starred chef Ludo Lefebvre is developing Chez Maggy, the hotel’s 90-seat signature restaurant, which will serve classic French fare alongside Colorado-inspired dishes.

Thompson Denver is 26 miles from Denver International Airport. Other Thompson properties are under development in Austin, Houston, and Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.

