Thompson Austin Lobby.jpg
The lobby of the Thompson Austin
Destination & Venue News

Thompson and tommie Open in Austin

The co-located properties add more than 400 guest rooms around the corner from the Austin Convention Center.

Just two blocks from the Austin Convention Center and less than a mile from the Texas Capitol, a pair of co-located Hyatt lifestyle properties opened on January 12.

The Thompson Austin, a luxury brand with 212 guest rooms and suites; 17 residences; and 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, has opened alongside tommie Austin, (below) a select-service hotel with 193 guest rooms that falls under the JdV by Hyatt brand.

tommie Austin Guest Room.jpgMeeting space at Thompson includes the 3,890-square-foot Red River Ballroom, with 20-foot ceilings and floor to ceiling windows, as well as the 1,336-square-foot Bass Boardroom plus three smaller boardrooms. Groups can also use the 3,500-square-foot Bayberry Room and Patio for special events.

Dining options include the Diner Bar, a casual, fine-dining restaurant in the Thompson lobby, and on the fourth floor, Wax Myrtle’s Club and Pool, an al fresco restaurant and bar. The tommie lobby features an all-day coffee shop, which fits with the hotel’s non-traditional contactless check-in kiosks and mobile room entry.

Hyatt’s Thompson brand opened properties in Savannah, Ga., Hollywood, Calif., San Antonio, and Atlanta (Buckhead) in 2021, and is scheduled to open its next property in Denver in February.

Thompson Austin and tommie Austin are about a 15-minute drive to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

