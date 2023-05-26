Texas’ Third-Largest Hotel Getting a Facelift

Situated on 45 acres about three miles northwest of downtown Dallas, the Hilton Anatole was the largest hotel in Texas when it debuted in the late 1970s. While both the Gaylord Texan and the Sheraton Dallas now have about 200 more guest rooms than the 1,606-room Hilton, the property is aiming to be among the most freshly updated hospitality venues in the city, courtesy of a $31 million renovation that will focus on guest rooms and public spaces.



The Hilton Anatole’s owner, Crow Holdings, has filed plans with city government to replace carpets, lighting, sinks, vanities, outlets, and switches in guest rooms. Carpets and wall treatments in many public spaces will also be replaced. Work is expected to start in July and wrap up by late February of 2024.



The property offers nearly 600,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including ballrooms of 45,000 square feet, 28,000 square feet, and 17,000 square feet, plus 85 other rooms.



The hotel is known for its extensive art collection spread throughout, including a continuously moving orange sculpture by Reuben Margolin that floats near the top of the Anatole’s 150-foot Grand Atrium. During a 2010 renovation, Crow Holdings built an air-conditioned corridor connecting the atrium building to the newer 27-story tower, then placed two pieces of the Berlin Wall there. Interestingly, the hotel has hosted several conventions for the National Federation of the Blind, during which time the hotel makes many of its collection pieces available for tactile examination by attendees.



The hotel has three restaurants: SER Steak + Sports on the 27th floor with panoramic views of the city; Media Bar + Grill located in the Grand Atrium; and JadeWaters Grill + Bar alongside the seven-acre water-park complex featuring large pools and a lazy river.



The Hilton Anatole is 15 miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, a 20-minute drive.