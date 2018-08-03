Texas Resort Is a Step Closer to New Conference Center, Tower

A major expansion of the Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa in Austin, Tex., is closer to completion this week after workers topped off a guest room tower. The tower will host 130 new guest rooms and 50 suites, all with floor-to-ceiling windows with hill country views, bringing the total number of rooms to 493. The tower will have a large lobby with a wraparound porch, bar, and fireplace.

The resort is building a new conference center that will feature a grand ballroom, an outdoor events pavilion, and six new meeting rooms, expanding the total amount of indoor and outdoor meetings space from 43,000 square feet to 76,192 square feet. The resort’s existing events space is being refurbished and upgraded.

Seven new restaurants and lounges are in the works to cater to the larger hotel capacity. Among them are Nopales, a Latin restaurant with an extensive cocktail menu serving ceviche, asado, and churrasco; Crossroads, a health food place; and Bob’s Steak & Chop House, a traditional American steakhouse.

Upgraded amenities include a new tennis complex and new 13,000-square-foot Mokara Spa. Enhancements to the Coore Crenshaw Cliffside golf course and the Fazio Canyons course will be completed in the next 12 months, and a new clubhouse featuring the Canyons Grill restaurant opened this year.

Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa is 30 minutes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and construction is expected to be completed by May 2019.