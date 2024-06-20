Texas Hill Country Sees Meeting-Property Renovation

Stonework, traditional weaves, and other natural elements inspired the design for a major upgrade at the 227-room Hilton San Antonio Hill Country. Recently completed, the project added western-inspired furniture, new 55-inch HDTVs, work desks with multiple outlets and USB connections, and Cuisinart coffee stations.

The property has 12,500 square feet of meeting space, including the 4,290-square-foot Live Oaks Ballroom with 15-foot ceilings and space for 300 at banquet rounds. Adjacent to the ballroom, the 3,500-square-foot Hill Country Courtyard can host up to 225 for a reception and includes four large limestone firepits surrounded by live oaks and other indigenous trees.

The property features three on-site dining outlets, highlighted by the Spur Texas Kitchen & Bar, which promises “New American cuisine with a Texas soul” with menu items such as brisket hash and fried green tomatoes. Guests will also find three outdoor pools and a 24-hour fitness center on property.

Hilton San Antonio Hill Country, managed by HRI Lodging, is located about 18 miles from San Antonio International Airport, a 23-minute drive.