Skip navigation
Menu
Hilton-Hill-Country-Entry-2.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Texas Hill Country Sees Meeting-Property Renovation

Outside of San Antonio, a 227-room Hilton adds décor upgrades with a western flavor.

Stonework, traditional weaves, and other natural elements inspired the design for a major upgrade at the 227-room Hilton San Antonio Hill Country. Recently completed, the project added western-inspired furniture, new 55-inch HDTVs, work desks with multiple outlets and USB connections, and Cuisinart coffee stations.

The property has 12,500 square feet of meeting space, including the 4,290-square-foot Live Oaks Ballroom with 15-foot ceilings and space for 300 at banquet rounds. Adjacent to the ballroom, the 3,500-square-foot Hill Country Courtyard can host up to 225 for a reception and includes four large limestone firepits surrounded by live oaks and other indigenous trees.

Hilton-San-Antonio-Hill-Country-Lobby-Seating.jpgThe property features three on-site dining outlets, highlighted by the Spur Texas Kitchen & Bar, which promises “New American cuisine with a Texas soul” with menu items such as brisket hash and fried green tomatoes.  Guests will also find three outdoor pools and a 24-hour fitness center on property.

Hilton San Antonio Hill Country, managed by HRI Lodging, is located about 18 miles from San Antonio International Airport, a 23-minute drive.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Greece.jpg
Keeping Up with Recent DMC Alliances
Jun 21, 2024
CocoPalms.png
Elvis Slept Here: Kauai’s Coco Palms Resort Redevelopment Begins
Jun 17, 2024
Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_3.jpg
Duke Energy Center Pulls the Plug Until 2026
Jun 14, 2024
ATLPN_24_Lobby_V1_051.jpg
Near ATL, an Updated Suburban Meetings Property
Jun 13, 2024