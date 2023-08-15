Tempo Brand Debuts in Times Square

The 661-room Tempo by Hilton Times Square Hotel has opened, the first of a new lifestyle brand that has 35 properties under development, including those in Raleigh, N.C.; Nashville; Louisville, Ky.; and San Diego.

The high-rise hotel, located where Seventh Avenue and Broadway meet at 47th Street, has no meeting space, but as a neighbor to other conference properties­—such as the Marriott Marquis next door in Times Square, the Sheraton New York five blocks north, the New York Hilton Midtown six blocks away, and the Javits Convention Center about a mile and a half away—the new hotel is worth noting as a potential option for a room block or for conference overflow.

Guest rooms in the Tempo template are designed with three zones: the Get Ready Zone, a well-lit space for work or eating; a bathroom with an oversized shower and Bluetooth speaker mirror; and a sleeping area. Each room has a 65-inch TV and mini-refrigerator, while wellness-enhanced guest rooms include a Peloton Bike, yoga mat, and resistance bands. The Times Square property has nine such wellness rooms.

Tempo by Hilton takes up 36 stories of the 46-story TSX Broadway mixed-use tower that includes retail and entertainment spaces. The hotel lobby is on the 11th floor, along with a restaurant and cocktail lounge with a terrace for outdoor dining. Hilton has 16 other properties under development in New York City.