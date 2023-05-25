Tech-Heavy Destination Getting New Meetings Hotel

Come October, the city of Bellevue—five miles east of Seattle, 10 miles west of Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, and the home of more than 30 corporate headquarters—will welcome the InterContinental Bellevue at the Avenue. The 208-room property will be located in downtown Bellevue, where many high-tech firms have a significant presence. The Westin Bellevue and Hyatt Regency Bellevue will be one block from the new hotel.



The InterContinental Bellevue will offer 190 luxury guest rooms plus 17 suites and and a 1,500-square-foot Presidential Suite. On the third and fourth floors of the adjacent Avenue Center, connected through a skybridge to the hotel, groups have access to more than 12,000 square feet of meeting space across nine function rooms with views of Lake Washington, the Seattle skyline, and the snow-capped Olympic Mountains. The meeting spaces include a 4,250-square-foot grand ballroom divisible by three, a 2,400-square-foot junior ballroom divisible by two, two 400-square-foot meeting rooms, and two board rooms of 350 square feet each.



Food and beverage options on site will include a restaurant led by Chef Joshua Skenes, the only American chef to garner three Michelin stars cooking entirely over open fire, using the bounties of Washington’s mountains, forests, lakes, and ocean waters. An Asian fusion restaurant inspired by the culinary traditions of Japan will be led by Iron Chef winner Masaharu Morimoto. And a first-of-its-kind Italian ramen shop, combining Japanese and Italian cuisine, will be led by Chef Robbie Felice, a nominee for the James Beard Rising Star Chef award.



More than 200 luxury condominiums and ground-floor retail outlets are also part of the new project, while the surrounding neighborhood has more than a dozen fine dining restaurants, bars, and lounges.



The InterContinental Bellevue at the Avenue is 16 miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a 25-minute drive.