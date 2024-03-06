Sponsored by Travel Portland

There are plenty of reasons to choose the City of Roses for your next conference, but there’s one you might not have realized: no sales tax.

Portland’s 0% sales tax is a game changer for conferences with tight budgets.

In most destinations, added sales taxes on necessities like meals, rentals and AV as well as extras like swag, entertainment and off-sites can easily add up. But when you plan your conference in Portland, you’ll pay 0% sales tax – on everything. And the best part? It’s automatic, so you don’t have to do anything to reap the benefits.

If your next conference is scheduled for the West Coast, consider that some cities have a sales tax of up to 10%. Imagine what you can do with that extra 10% in your budget when you plan on Portland! This financial flexibility allows for creating a more engaging, unique and memorable event, and ultimately one that could attract a larger and more diverse audience.

And as much as Portland’s no sales tax policy benefits organizers, it also benefits conference attendees. They just may need to bring an extra suitcase to fill with one-of-a-kind treasures from local makers or luxury goods from the many high-end retailers in town. Portland is a well-known destination for savvy shoppers who love to save.

Tax savings aren’t the only benefit planners can capitalize on when they bring conventions to Portland. You already know that it helps to have some flexibility in your meeting dates so you can approach destinations during their shoulder season when leisure travelers aren’t driving up hotel rates and when venues have more vacancies. In Portland, the climate is mild enough that our shoulder season, typically April through May, is quite pleasant for travelers—as long as some misty rain, fog, and plenty of blooming plants are welcome sights! Saving during shoulder season doesn’t have to mean sacrificing the outdoors when you’re in Portland.

And it’s obvious but bears repeating—the larger the group and economic impact, the more likely you can open negotiations and possibly score incentives to bring your event to town. Reach out to Travel Portland early in your planning process. We can help you find available programs that could provide financial discounts for your conference. We can even uncover hidden gems for off-site meetings, excursions and more that might bring cost savings.

Discover the unique advantage of hosting your conference in Portland, a city where your budget is maximized with a 0% sales tax policy. Beyond immediate savings, you’ll be empowered to curate a truly distinctive and unforgettable event, potentially drawing more attendees in the process. Renowned for tax-free retail indulgence, Portland offers attendees a distinctive shopping experience. Add in an attractive shoulder season and potential early planning incentives to unlock the full potential of your conference.

Elevate your planning—learn more and explore the possibilities in Portland!