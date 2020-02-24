The JW Marriott Tampa, Marriott’s first luxury property in the Tampa/St. Pete region, is now accepting RFPs for 2021 events after announcing that its grand opening will take place in fall 2020. The property is part of Water Street Tampa, a residential, commercial, retail, and entertainment district under construction that comprises more than 9 million square feet of space.
The 519-room property will have a 30,000-square-foot ballroom, Tampa’s largest, plus 30 other breakout rooms across 71,000 square feet of space. In addition to a ground-floor restaurant and lobby bar, the property will offer a 26th-floor lounge with 360-degree views of the city and Tampa Bay plus a rooftop pool and terrace. A full-service spa will also be on site.
Along with the JW Marriott Tampa, hotel owner Strategic Property Partners is renovating the 727-room Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel and Marina. The two properties are connected via an enclosed walkway and will offer a total of 1,246 rooms and 150,000 square feet of event space. Both are connected to the Tampa Convention Center as well. Amalie Arena, an 18,000-seat venue that’s home to pro hockey’s Tampa Bay Lightning, is one block away, while the Florida Aquarium is less than a mile away and Tampa International Airport is eight miles away.
Tampa Convention District Getting New JW Marriott by Year's End
