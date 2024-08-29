Skip navigation
SydneyWentworth0824a.png
Destination & Venue News

Sydney’s Grande Dame Hotel Getting $60M Refresh

Come October, the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth will be modernized throughout while maintaining the classic stylings from the 1960s.

Meeting and incentive planners who have Australia on their radar screen might be interested in the upcoming debut of a $60 million renovation at the 436-room Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, that country’s original luxury hotel.

First opened in 1888 in a building that was demolished and replaced in 1966 by the largest single brick structure in the southern hemisphere—17 stories tall— the Wentworth is a cultural hub in Sydney, hosting international dignitaries, business leaders, and film and sports stars in addition to conferences of up to 750 people.

SydneyWentworth0824b.pngThe centerpiece of the hotel’s 22,000 square feet of meeting space is the 6,290-square-foot Wentworth Ballroom (in photo), a pillarless room that now has new technology and furnishings to go along with the original Waterford crystal chandeliers and mirrored high ceilings. There are also 13 breakout rooms and 5,000 square feet of prefunction space, all with new technological offerings, set on the third, fourth, and fifth floors.

Also on the fifth floor will be a “dining precinct” featuring two new restaurants and two bars set around one of Sydney’s largest rooftop venues (photo at bottom). One restaurant will be an Australian seafood grill while the other will be a French Vietnamese outlet reminiscent of Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Other amenities include a health and wellness studio as well as the Sofitel Club Millesime lounge, which can be accessed by meeting and incentive guests for a daily fee.

The Sofitel Sydney Wentworth is within walking distance of the Sydney Opera House, the Harbour Bridge, the Royal Botanic Gardens, and the Conservatory of Music. It is 10 miles from Sydney International Airport, a 20-minute drive.

SydneyWentworth0824c1.png

