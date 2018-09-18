Swan, Dolphin…and Now a Third Tower

The two-hotel Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., breaks ground this fall on a third hotel next to the Swan. Located on the current site of the property’s tennis courts, the new tower will have 349 guest rooms, including 151 suites; 22,000 square feet of meeting space; a 90-seat restaurant, and a 16,800-square-foot elevated deck with a fire pit and pool. The project breaks ground this fall and is expected to open in fall 2020, with group bookings beginning March 1, 2021.

“This new resort is designed to allow us to better meet the needs of meetings and groups,” says Director of Sales and Marketing Gino Marasco. “Its unique features will complement our location, recent renovation, and service.”

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort currently offers 2,270 guest rooms and 331,000 square feet of meeting space, including 86 meeting rooms, four ballrooms, and 110,500 square feet of contiguous convention/exhibit space. The new meeting space will add two ballrooms and 12 meeting rooms. The property is a short water-taxi ride to the Walt Disney World Resort theme park.