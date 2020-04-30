Summer Opening Planned for Scottsdale Meeting Hotel

A meeting resort will reopen in the Sonoran Desert in Scottsdale this summer after a $100 million renovation and rebrand. Part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, ADERO Scottsdale will have 16,800 square feet of meeting and event space, including the 4,520-square-foot Four Peaks ballroom that can accommodate up to 500 attendees for a presentation. The ballroom has an adjacent Four Peaks Promenade, which can serve as prefunction space and host receptions for up to 120 guests.

There will be six other venues on the property, the largest of which is a 5,000-square-foot event lawn. An on-site bar and restaurant, Cielo, will specialize in dishes using local ingredients and offering artisanal mezcal and tequila cocktails.

The property will open at the end of August with 161 rooms and 16 suites redesigned with custom modern furnishings, large balconies, and a color palette that references sunset in the surrounding desert. Both rooms and meeting venues offer desert and mountain views.

The hotel is home to two swimming pools, tennis courts, a spa and fitness center offering classes in a separate 5,000-square-foot wellness studio and is located close to hiking and mountain biking trails. Nighttime telescope tours of the stars are led by official “Dark Sky Zone” guides.

ADERO Scottsdale is located half an hour from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and 40 minutes from the Phoenix Convention Center.