Skip navigation
Menu
ADERO-view-border.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Summer Opening Planned for Scottsdale Meeting Hotel

Dark Sky luxury resort undergoes property-wide renovation and joins Autograph Collection brand.

A meeting resort will reopen in the Sonoran Desert in Scottsdale this summer after a $100 million renovation and rebrand. Part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, ADERO Scottsdale will have 16,800 square feet of meeting and event space, including the 4,520-square-foot Four Peaks ballroom that can accommodate up to 500 attendees for a presentation. The ballroom has an adjacent Four Peaks Promenade, which can serve as prefunction space and host receptions for up to 120 guests.

There will be six other venues on the property, the largest of which is a 5,000-square-foot event lawn. An on-site bar and restaurant, Cielo, will specialize in dishes using local ingredients and offering artisanal mezcal and tequila cocktails.

The property will open at the end of August with 161 rooms and 16 suites redesigned with custom modern furnishings, large balconies, and a color palette that references sunset in the surrounding desert. Both rooms and meeting venues offer desert and mountain views.

The hotel is home to two swimming pools, tennis courts, a spa and fitness center offering classes in a separate 5,000-square-foot wellness studio and is located close to hiking and mountain biking trails. Nighttime telescope tours of the stars are led by official “Dark Sky Zone” guides.

ADERO Scottsdale is located half an hour from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and 40 minutes from the Phoenix Convention Center.

adero-bedroom.png

ADERO-eventLawn.jpg

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
amarano-lobby-border.jpg
Burbank Boutique Hotel’s Renovation Is Ready When You Are
Apr 27, 2020
centrepiece-three.png
Custom Conference Center to Open Next to Grand Slam Tennis Arena
Apr 22, 2020
wynn-reopen.jpg
Las Vegas Hotel Has a 30-Point Plan to Reopen in May, but Is It Enough?
Apr 20, 2020
WestinHoustonFull03.png
Top Life-Sciences Campus Gets New Meetings Hotel
Apr 15, 2020