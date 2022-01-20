Suburban N.J. Hotel Gets Meetings Refresh, New Spaces

In the financial- and pharma-heavy corporate corridor between New York City and Philadelphia, the 256-room Hyatt Regency Morristown has completed upgrades and refurbishments of its guest rooms, meeting rooms, and group-friendly public spaces.



Playing off its historical significance related to the American Revolution—General George Washington’s field headquarters was in Morristown and several military skirmishes happened nearby—the hotel was redesigned in a modern colonial theme using brass tones and accents plus various shades of blue, symbolic of Colonial Army officers’ uniforms. Guest rooms were fully renovated, including new showers in bathrooms.



Further, the hotel’s 31,000 square feet of meeting space was updated with new furniture, wall coverings, lighting, and artwork. The largest spaces for groups are the 5,000-square-foot Plaza Ballroom and the 4,500-square-foot Terrace Ballroom (pictured here), each divisible by three, and the 2,600-square-foot Morris Ballroom with five surrounding breakout rooms of 500 to 1,100 square feet each. There’s also a dedicated conference-center area on the ground floor featuring the 2,000-square-foot Manhattan Ballroom plus 12 breakout rooms ranging in size from 200 to 470 square feet.



The renovation also brought new spaces for group interaction. First, the restaurant off the lobby has become the Concord Room, a 1,110-square-foot meeting space that’s divisible by two. Adjacent to this room is a lounge featuring newly installed windows that provide a 30-foot-wide panorama of the walkable village district, where there are nearly a dozen restaurants within four blocks. There’s also the expanded lobby bar nearby.



Second, the Pioneer Park outdoor courtyard that’s adjacent to the property will debut in April. Although the tree-lined park is owned by the town, the courtyard is available for use by meeting groups at the hotel.



The Hyatt Regency Morristown is a 50-minute train ride to midtown Manhattan, and a 30-minute drive to Newark Liberty International airport.