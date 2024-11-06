In Suburban Atlanta, Cobb Galleria Centre Plans Expansion and Renovation

Set 12 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta and 22 miles from Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport, the Cobb Galleria Centre will undergo a major upgrade starting in 2025, remaining open for the duration of the 18-month project that will bring about a renewed and enlarged facility by spring 2027.

At present, the facility has 320,000 square feet of event space, four exhibition halls, 20 meeting rooms, four executive boardrooms, and a grand ballroom. It hosted 213 events in 2023.

The plan for the coming Galleria Centre project includes:

• Demolition of Galleria Specialty Shops and second-floor meeting rooms

• The addition of a two-story grand entryway, a junior ballroom, two event courtyards, and covered parking connected to the facility

• 13,000 square feet of new breakout space with enhanced graphics and technology​

• Extensive renovation of existing convention space, the concourse, the rotunda, and the 25,000-square-foot John Williams Ballroom. The renovation also includes bringing natural light into many conference rooms and prefunction spaces.

More than 1,000 total committable guest rooms are available nearby between the Renaissance Waverly Hotel next to the convention center, the Omni at the Battery, and the Aloft Battery. The latter two properties are less than half a mile away, next to Truist Park, home of pro baseball’s Atlanta Braves.

Another venue owned and operated by the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority is the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (below), set near the Galleria Centre. For special events, it offers a 10,000-square-foot ballroom as well as a 2,750-seat theater. And surrounding the Galleria Centre and the performing arts center is Cobb Galleria, a shopping and restaurant district.

