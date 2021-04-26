Skip navigation
Resorts World Las Vegas during construction in 2020.
Destination & Venue News

The Strip’s Newest Mega Hotel to Open June 24

The countdown is on for the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas.

Resorts World has set its opening date. On June 24, the three-hotel mega property on the Las Vegas Strip will begin welcoming guests on the site of the former Stardust Hotel, just south of Circus Circus Hotel and Casino

Hilton will be represented in three brands, ascending in luxury: the 1,774-room Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the 1,496-room Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, and the 236-room Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts. The luxury of the LXR property is reflected in its room types. In addition to rooms and suites, guests can choose among two villas and two “palaces.”

The property’s stats are impressive beyond its 3,500 total guest rooms. It boasts a 5.5-acre pool complex, 40 food and beverage options, 117,000 square feet of gaming, and 250,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space.

Groups will find 50 meeting rooms, a 5,000-seat theater, five ballrooms (the largest of which is 23,817 square feet), and a rooftop terrace with views of the Strip. Resorts World also will be the site of the first passenger station to connect to the Las Vegas Convention Center via Elon Musk’s innovative all-electric people mover.

 

