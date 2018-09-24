Menu
St Louis
Destination & Venue News

St. Louis Meeting Space Is Having a Moment

The Ritz-Carlton and the Museum at the Gateway Arch upgrade meeting space.

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis has finished a two-stage renovation of its 30,000 square feet of meeting space and 229 guest rooms and suites. The meeting space upgrade was completed at the beginning of the year and introduced a new color palette of blues and grays, ergonomic seating throughout, and upgraded lighting in the 12,750-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Ballroom. The 3,300-square-foot amphitheater has tiered seating for 140 and has introduced new streaming and projection equipment for the 16-foot-by-10-foot projection screen and two high-definition TV monitors for live videoconferencing. There are eight additional meeting rooms ranging from 483 to 1,680 square feet. The property’s 299 guest rooms and suites were reimagined this summer in the same color palette and new, modern furnishings and accents in leather and chrome. Each room has French doors opening onto a Juliet balcony and marble bathrooms. Meeting planners looking for nearby unique venues will find the recently redesigned underground Museum at the Gateway Arch has a new entrance letting natural light into the space, which can hold up to 1,500 attendees for a private event. Also in downtown St Louis, the Old Courthouse, can host up to 200 guests in the building where the first trial was held in the Dred Scott case.

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Florida keys resort
Two Meeting and Incentive Properties Back to Business in the Florida Keys
Sep 20, 2018
WDWSwanDolphin
Swan, Dolphin…and Now a Third Tower
Sep 18, 2018
little America hotel lobby
Flagstaff Meetings Property Goes Natural
Sep 17, 2018
Convene
New Midtown Meeting Venue Opens in NYC
Sep 14, 2018