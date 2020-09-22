Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

St. Louis Area Property Has Been Reimagined

The Meridien St. Louis Clayton brings 17,000 square feet of meeting space back on line in the business district.

After a year-long closure, the upscale Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton will reveal its $20 million upgrade in October.

In the heart of the Clayton business district that’s just outside of St. Louis, the 268-room property has more than 17,000 square feet of meeting space. Conference planners can consider the five meeting rooms on the hotel’s dedicated conference floor or reserve the lobby-level ballrooms, Forest Park and Grand Salle, each with just over 3,300 square feet of space.

CLOUT-LeMeridian-C2-04 (1).jpgThe hotel, owned by Denver-based Silverwest Hotels and managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, also offers a bar and restaurant, Café La Vie, serving a French-inspired menu; a fitness center with panoramic views; and an open-air pool deck on the third floor, which is also available for functions.

The property is 2.5 miles from Forest Park, with its free museums and the Barnes Jewish Medical Center, and about 10 miles from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

